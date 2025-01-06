Civilians worsen crises in northern Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – LOCAL citizens are adding to the militancy faced by foreign companies in northern Mozambique.

The restless civilians add a new dimension to the conflict in the Southern African nation, which in the north, has faced the Muslim radical Ahlu Sunnah Waljama’a (ASWJ).

December was particularly a challenging month for foreign-run miners in the resources-rich region Cabo Delgado.

Australia’s Syrah Resources has declared a force majeure after a dispute over land with local farmers around its graphite mine in Balama, Cabo Delgado.

In another incident, Irish-based Kenmare’s tantalite mine in Moma, Nampula, was overrun by residents demanding the owners build a bridge in the area.

Another tantalite mine in Marropino, Zambezia, was closed over a dispute with illegal miners.

Crisis24 predicts the Islamist insurgency and the ongoing post-election crisis could add to the ongoing woes afflicting foreign-owned companies.

“Violent attacks on major infrastructure and urban areas could increase on short notice, especially should militants exploit a perceived weakening of security presence due to ongoing political uncertainty. Local mobs may exploit the tense political climate to attack additional compounds,” it stated.

Kenmare recently provided an update on operations in Mozambique.

“Kenmare continues to monitor developments on a daily basis to ensure the continued safety of its workforce, contractors and host communities.”

“Increased security measures have been put in place to safeguard the mine site and surrounding villages and to enable Kenmare’s activities to continue safely and with minimal disruption.”

A myriad of crises have hit Mozambique.

In addition to eight years of an Islamist insurgency, post-election violence has left scores dead.

Cyclone Chido also claimed lives in mid-December.

– CAJ News