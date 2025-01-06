Mixed results for CAF Champions League

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – THERE was drama at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League matches when Al Hilal from the war-torn Sudan became the first club to qualify for the quarterfinal following an impressive 1-1 draw with Algerian side Mouloudia Alger on Sunday.

On the other hand, reigning South African premiership champion, Mamelodi Sundowns were narrowly edged 0-1 by Raja Casablanca after two of their key players Bathusi Aubaas and Khuliso Mudau were red-carded in an action packed encounter.

Raja Casablanca’s Marouane Zila was also sent off although Sundowns ended with nine players.

So tense and fierce were the CAF Champions League contestations – Orlando Pirates, another South African side mauled visiting Ivorian side Stade d’Abidjan 3-0 while Young Africans of Tanzania massacred the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) TP Mazembe 3-1 in a one sided encounter.

Elsewhere, Morocco’s FAR Rabat dismissed another DRC side Maniema Union 2-0, Angola’s Sagrada Esperança beat Mali’s Djoliba AC 1-0 while Egypt’s Pyramids FC overcame old rivals Esperance of Tunisia.

As a result of the weekend’s shock outcomes, Al-Hilal progressed to the quarterfinals in Group A while it remained unclear who among second placed MC Alger, third positioned Young Africans and table anchors TP Mazembe would settle for the second spot since all the three teams have mathematical chances of qualifying.

In Group B, although FAR Rabat boasts 8 points atop, it is however unclear, who among Mamelodi Sundowns, Raja Casablanca and Maniema Union would progress to the next stage of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal, but all the four teams stand a chance of making it to the next round.

See full weekend match results below:

SUNDAY, 5th January 2025

CAF Champions League

Al-Hilal 1-1 MC Alger

Sagrada Esperança 1-0 Djoliba AC

Pyramids FC 2-1 Esperance

SATURDAY, 4th January 2025