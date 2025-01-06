OpenWeb, SAA seal internet connectivity deal

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ONE of the country’s largest independent providers of fifth-generation (5G) and internet solutions, OpenWeb, has partnered South African Airways (SAA) Voyager in what is a significant step forward in web connectivity.

The collaboration allows OpenWeb clients to earn a single Voyager Frequent Flyer Mile for every R10 (US$0,53) spent on their internet services, making this a first-of-its-kind offering in the sector.

“We are thrilled to partner with South African Airways Voyager, a brand that represents excellence and ambition,” said Keoma Wright, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of OpenWeb.

The official added OpenWeb had been proudly serving South Africans for over 20 years, and this partnership was a testament to an unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Wright believes by turning everyday internet use into future travel opportunities, the company was creating an experience that went beyond connectivity.

“This initiative underscores our dedication to rewarding our customers while meeting their evolving needs,” the executive said.

As one of South Africa’s largest independent internet providers, OpenWeb believes it has built its reputation on delivering cutting-edge 4G and 5G data SIM solutions tailored to both businesses and households.

With the addition of Voyager Miles to its offerings, the company said it continued to innovate and elevate its services in an increasingly competitive market.

It is projected the partnership will be popular among business clients who can earn a significant amount of Voyager miles per month by consolidating all their internet connectivity requirements for their shops, work-from-home staff and other use cases that require 5G internet connectivity.

– CAJ News