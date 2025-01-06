Watershed weeks for Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – MOZAMBIQUE looks set to plunge into an unprecedented crisis this week and in the middle of this month as the political crisis assumes new dimensions.

This week, Venâncio Mondlane, the opposition leader of Optimist Party for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS), who disputed the October 9 election and fled to exile abroad before calling for protests that have left scores dead, is to return to the country.

What might exacerbate the situation and further agitate his supporters is that he might get arrested, if plans by authorities are to go by, over his calls for citizens to disregard the poll results.

His arrival on Thursday morning is ahead of his previously-announced plan to declare himself president on January 15, the same day Mozambique is to swear in the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) presidential candidate Daniel Chapo, as the fifth president of the nation.

This week was a landmark one for Chapo, who celebrated his 48th birthday on Monday (today), the first individual born post-independence, from Portugal in 1975, to be sworn in.

However, the imminent return of Mondlane, turning 51 years later this month, has grabbed the headlines.

“On Thursday, I will be landing in Maputo,” he said late Sunday.

In what could be viewed as provocation, he invited outgoing president, Felipe Nyusi, attorney general as well as the presidents of the Constitutional Council and Supreme Court to also be present.

Mondlane, who claims elections were rigged to deny him victory, repeated allegations his life was in danger.

“They can kill me but my struggle will never die,” the opposition leader said.

“I also know that if I fall, the people’s revolt that will happen will have no comparison in the history of Mozambique or Africa.”

The country has a sordid history, including a civil war that left over 1 million people dead between 1977 and 1992.

The deadly conflict featured the ruling FRELIMO and the Mozambique National Resistance (RENAMO).

RENAMO, led by Ossufo Momade, 64 later this month, has also rejected the October election results as “fraud”.

Current unrest has forced at least 3 000 people to the neighbouring Eswatini and Malawi.

It is an emerging humanitarian crisis in these two impoverished nations, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

“While we are grateful for the generosity of Malawi and Eswatini, immediate support is crucial to tackle the worsening crisis and prevent further suffering,” said Chansa Kapaya, UNHCR Director for Southern Africa.

– CAJ News