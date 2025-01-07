Kenyans protest government-sanctioned kidnappings

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – AFRESH round of protests has engulfed Kenya, this time over the alleged government-sanction enforced disappearances.

This piling the pressure on the administration of the beleaguered president, William Ruto, whose government came to power amid pomp and fanfare, but now stands accused of being repressive.

Nairobi, the capital has been the epicentre of the protests against abductions but these demonstrations have spread countrywide.

On Monday, activists affiliated with youth and human rights groups took to the streets in Nairobi.

Kenyans Against Abduction marched in the coastal city of Mombasa while other protests were held in Embu and Katrina.

There are reports of police arresting some activists during protests.

The protests have been ongoing for a week under the slogan “End Abductions,” demanding that the government release activists allegedly abducted by police forces for protesting against Ruto’s policies.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights reports that more than 80 people have been abducted since the start of protests in June 2023, after the government introduced the divisive Finance Bill.

Youths, led by the so-called GenZ, led the protests.

“The last seven months have tested Kenya’s democracy and rule of law and plunged it into an abyss so deep that it may take the country years to recover,” the commission has warned amid the fresh protests.

The commission accuses the police of being partisan to the government of the day.

“Rogue governments produce rogue policing. This is what happened in 2024 when a rogue regime led to deadly police actions that claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent protesters.”

The United States embassy in Nairobi is wary of the latest protests.

“Protests that seem peaceful can turn violent at any moment,” the US Embassy alerted its citizens in the East African nation.

On Monday, the Kenya Police Service disclosed the release of some four activists that had been reportedly abducted in December.

“Notably, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is investigating all cases of missing persons in the country with most of these cases currently pending before courts and others under active investigations,” said Inspector-General Resila Onyango.

In his New Year’s message, Ruto implied further crackdowns against dissent.

“Every freedom has its limits,” the president said.

“Public safety and order must always supersede the desire for unchecked liberty.”

He came to power in 2022 after an election his main rival, Raila Odinga, claimed was rigged.

Odinga is now vying for a position as the chairperson of the African Union Commission.

– CAJ News