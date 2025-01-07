‘Old new broom’ Mahama assumes office in Ghana

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – THE incoming administration of President John Dramani Mahama must hit the ground running to address Ghana’s worst economic crisis in a generation.

He is to be sworn-in today (Tuesday) for a second stint as head of state, having served from 2012 to 2017.

An arduous task lies ahead for the 66-year-old and his centre-left National Democratic Congress (NDC) after elections held in early December.

Mahama and his party reclaim the helm as the country undergoes record inflation, debt and high unemployment.

Reviving the economy, tackling corruption and reclaiming lost assets were among Mahama’s key campaign pledges.

Ahead of the inauguration in Accra, officials have implemented heightened security measures, in anticipation of the arrival of dignitaries from the continent.

This is notably around the Black Star Square, also known as Independence Square, where the ceremony is to occur, with large crowds likely.

Experts warned protests denouncing Mahama’s victory remained possible, hence security forces were likely to swiftly disperse such gatherings.

This after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) became the latest ruling party in Sub-Saharan Africa was booted out of office via elections.

However, NPP candidate, Muhammadu Bawumia, conceded defeat, in what is considered a triumph for democracy in the iconic country located in West Africa.

While the election was largely peaceful, police announced that more than 80 suspects were arrested during the electoral period for offenses such as vandalism and looting.

The priority now is the economy, which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast will grow by slightly over 3 percent in 2025.

Already, Mahama has met Kenyan counterpart William Ruto, to discuss bilateral relations, and with a commitment to focus on regional integration efforts, continental security and working collectively to upscale the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“As a former Chair of the African Union high-level committee on trade, I remain committed to expanding trade among our countries under the aegis of the AfCFTA,” the incoming Ghanaian president said.

Duma Boko, newly-elected president of Botswana, has also confirmed attendance.

In December, the Executive Board of the IMF completed today’s (Tuesday’s) third review of the US$3 billion, 36-month Extended Credit Facility arrangement with Ghana, which was approved by the board in 2023.

Going forward, the IMF believes staying the course of macroeconomic policy adjustment and reforms is essential to fully and durably restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, while fostering a sustainable increase in economic growth and poverty reduction.

– CAJ News