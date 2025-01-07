Thousands more displaced in Mozambique terror

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – ESCALATING attacks by Islamist groups and heightened fear of violence have led to the displacement of some 6 885 individuals in northern Mozambique in recent weeks.

More than half (53 percent) are children.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reports that 2 563 households displaced in Miengueleua, Muidumbe district of the Cabo Delgado province.

These were displaced between mid-December and early this month.

Many displaced individuals have sought safety within other parts of Muidumbe, while others have moved to Mueda, Macomia and Mocimboa da Praia districts.

“Displaced populations are sheltering in resettlement sites, temporary centers, and host communities across these areas,” said a humanitarian spokesperson.

In Muidumbe, 4 523 individuals (1 744 households) have been accommodated across resettlement sites, temporary centers, and host communities in Miteda, Muatide, and Namacande area.

In Mueda, 1 073 individuals (438 households) have taken refuge in Mpeme, Nandimba and Eduardo Mondlane resettlement/temporary centers, and Bairro Rovuma, Lilondo, Maputo and Maimio host communities.

In Macomia, 874 individuals (303 households) have sought refuge in Nanga resettlement/temporary centres, along the Napulubo host community.

Meanwhile, Mocimboa da Praia, 415 individuals (78 households) have integrated into the host communities of Nango and Josina Machel.

IOM reports that food is the most urgent humanitarian need, followed by shelter and non-food item assistance.

“IOM continues to monitor displacement dynamics in real-time to inform evidence-based humanitarian planning and response efforts across northern Mozambique,” said a spokesperson.

The insurgency by Islamist groups has been raging since 2017 and left hundreds dead.

– CAJ News