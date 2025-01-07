Vulnerable Nigeria minors receive education boost

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – SOME 2 million out-of-school children in northeast Nigeria are expected to access quality learning, after a collaboration between the government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

This is under the aegis of the Global Partnership for Education Accelerated Funding (GPE-AF) project.

Children in the states worst affected by terrorism- Adamawa Borno and Yobe- are to benefit.

The project aims to expand access to education for displaced children, improve teaching and learning quality, and address the ongoing learning crisis in the region.

“As the world grapples with competing priorities, the new GPE-AF education funding will help ensure that children affected by conflict in northeast Nigeria are not left behind,” said Cristian Munduate, UNICEF representative in Nigeria.

She assured that UNICEF would continue to collaborate with global and local partners, including the governments of Adamawa Borno and Yobe states, to provide access to quality education and strengthen education delivery systems.

Currently, 2 million children they are out of school. In these states, 56 percent of displaced children do not attend school, and 29 percent of schools have teachers who meet the minimum qualification standards.

Over 14 years after the Boko Haram conflict began, children and families continue to face the devastating effects of multiple displacements, loss of livelihoods, poverty, insecurity and limited access to basic services.

