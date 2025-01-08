Eswatini reports record festive season tourism growth

from SAMBULO DLAMINI in Mbabane, Eswatini

Eswatini Bureau

MBABANE, (CAJ News) – THE 2024 festive season injected E930 million (US$20,85 million) into Eswatini’s economy, reflecting the growing contribution of tourism to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The industry experienced remarkable growth during this festive season, setting new benchmarks for international and domestic visitor arrivals.

According to the Eswatini Tourism Authority (ETA), the country welcomed over 21 600 international visitors during this period, marking a significant rebound after years of travel disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neighboring countries played a pivotal role in the tourism boom, with South Africa contributing 16 638 visitors and Mozambique 2 160.

Together, Southern Africa accounted for over 93 percent of the total visits.

Visitors from outside the region, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany, also contributed to this success despite challenges such as volatile oil prices and inflationary pressures.

Ngwenya recorded the highest arrivals at borders, with 15 942, followed by Lavumisa (7 546), Matsamo (5 240) and Mananga (4 288).

The Mpumalanga-Eswatini route proved to be a strong pull factor for leisure travelers.

Accommodation facilities reported robust demand, with the average room occupancy rate climbing to 51,4 percent, an increase of 2,4 percent from 2023. Bed and breakfast establishments led with 62 percent occupancy, followed by guesthouses and game/nature parks at 53 percent each, and hotels at 48 percent.

Lubombo stood out with the highest occupancy rate of 58 percent, followed by Ezulwini at 57 percent and Mbabane at 52 percent.

Restaurants and hotels offering Christmas Day dining services saw seating capacities reach 85 percent to 100 percent.

“As traveler confidence continues to rise and new marketing campaigns take shape, Eswatini is poised to further cement its status as a premier destination in Africa and beyond,” ETA concluded.

– CAJ News