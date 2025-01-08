Grindrod invests in SDGs projects in KZN

from NJABULO MKHIZE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – TERMINALS operator and logistics company, Grindrod, recently invested in communities it operates in, as part of its commitment to social responsibility.

The projects in Durban and Richards Bay focused on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) around education, nutrition and environmental sustainability.

Grindrod, with a vast presence in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has collaborated with Adopt-A-School Foundation for years.

One of the beneficiaries, Mabhodla Primary School in Richards Bay, has benefited from enhanced facilities and educational programmes.

A team from Grindrod visited another adopted school in Durban to launch the #WalkTheTalk Initiative at Inhlakanipho Secondary School.

Grindrod joined forces with the Blossom Care team to introduce a menstrual health program at other adopted schools, Sinaye Primary School in Richards Bay and Inhlakanipho Secondary School in Durban.

Grindrod provides scholarships through Cyril Ramaphosa’s Education Trust to promising matriculants.

The company said these initiatives exemplified Grindrod’s core values and dedication to positively impacting society and the environment.

“Grindrod firmly believes that investing in the well-being of communities is building a brighter and more sustainable future for all,” it concluded.

Founded in 1910, it employs over 4 000 people and is represented in more than 20 countries.

– CAJ News