Renewed fighting in eastern DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – SCORES of civilians have been injured or displaced in the renewed fighting in the eastern DRC.

The North and South Kivu provinces have been the epicentre of major clashes featuring the armed group March 23 Movement (M23), backed by the Congo River Alliance (AFC locally) and the Congolese army.

These clashes have led to movements of some 102 000 people in less than a week, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF in French) said it had between January 3 and 6, with the Ministry of Health teams, treated 75 wounded people at the Masisi General Reference hospital and the Nyabondo Reference health centre in North Kivu.

Stephane Goetghebuer, provincial Head of Mission in charge of MSF projects said, “In addition to providing this care, these two health facilities also sheltered hundreds of civilians for several days, who sought refuge there to benefit from increased protection.”

Following these clashes, the M23/AFC took control of Masisi centre city and the surrounding area over the past weekend.

Fighting has since continued further south in the territory.

People have fled and 84 wounded are being treated at the Numbi hospital and the Minova general reference hospital, Julien Gircour, MSF’s head of mission in South Kivu, said.

The conflict has previously displaced hundreds of thousands of people and seriously affected the already critical humanitarian and health situation in eastern DRC.

– CAJ News