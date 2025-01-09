Ndlozi quits EFF parliament

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africans are talking over the untimely resignation from parliament by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Ndlozi allegedly quit parliamentary seat alongside EFF compatriot, Yazini Tetyana in what many strongly believe the duo were forced out.

In a statement on Thursday (today), the EFF claimed Ndlozi and Tetyana voluntarily departed from parliament.

“The voluntary requests to be released from deployment, which were sent to the secretary-general of the EFF consecutively and within days of each other, expressed gratitude to the EFF for the opportunity to serve the organisation and the people of South Africa,” the statement read.

However, the nation would not agree the duo willingly resigned as indicated arguing the duo was forced out.

Majority of the critics, observers, activists and EFF followers quickly signalled the death of the once vibrant opposition party in which they felt started the race very well representing interests of the black workers, the oppressed and students, but somehow along the way lost direction.

One Tosa Mofokeng said: “Truth be told, the EFF is now facing the situation that COPE (Congress of the People) went through. It’s presence was felt but reality is, the party is breaking down into pieces. There is no point of return.”

Mosotho Wa Lerabele bemoaned the departure of Ndlozi saying: “When all is said and done, @EFFSouthAfrica has lost a capable parliamentarian in @MbuyiseniNdlozi & I’m not convinced that such a loss is warranted. The Dr hasn’t done anything wrong against the party. In this case, the leader’s emotions cost the party dearly.”

Siphosihle voiced: “Julius insecurities are going to destroy the EFF. I honestly don’t see Sinawo, Vuyani, Garde, and Dlamini bringing new members to the party,” while Lassy Laden pronounced: “He served well, chose the movement when others were leaving but the insults just got too much. Resignation from parliament will be followed by a resignation from the EFF.”

Zinnle boted: “This is definitely a huge loss for EFF. Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was a force to be reckoned with in Parliament,” with Latha Philani remarking: “My last love for EFF has finally collapsed. If @MbuyiseniNdlozi resigns as an EFF member then I am resigning too. I don’t see a need to remain a Fighter while a person who made me love EFF is no longer there.”

Fikile Sakhile Skhosana from Botswana expressed concern saying: “Even for me in Botswana, this is just sad to witness (the resignation) bruh. Long Live the EFF,” while Kokwani Jajani accused uMkhonto weSizwe leader Jacob Zuma of influencing the resignation of Ndlozi.

“Jacob Zuma has managed to destroy the leadership of @EFFSouthAfrica,” while Tom Tsibinki claimed: “He (Ndlozi) did not resign voluntarily. He was pushed to resign because he was the only one left who was smarter than the leader.”

Ntokozo Masuku declared: “The EFF is a sinking ship…;no real growth, no clear strategy, and internal cracks are showing,” with Siphelele Katsm1 responded: “I hope they have not given up on fighting for a black child bcz they leave a massive void in the struggle to better black people, especially in parliament.”

The resignation of Ndlozi followed the departure of EFF big names such as deputy president Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu, Mzwanele Manyi, Khumbulani Langa and Gugu Mtshali, among other big names.

– CAJ News