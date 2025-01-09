Sudan leads in war-related rape

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – SUDAN has the unenviable record as the country suffering the worst conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) globally in 2024.

Insecurity Insight documented the violations, in 52 countries and territories, between January and September.

It identified at least 150 incidents in Sudan, where a war has been raging since April 2023.

Over two-thirds of cases are attributed to Rapid Support Forces (RSF) members.

Women and girls have frequently been reported to have been attacked both inside their homes and while travelling.

In eight of these incidents, survivors were attacked while engaging in a livelihood activity such as working on their farm, collecting water or firewood, or trying to reach a market or bakery.

It is reported that difficulty in accessing food has forced women to engage in sexual activities with soldiers in exchange for food.

RSF militia members are accused of raping a female aid volunteer while she was conducting a survey on humanitarian needs.

Insecurity Insight said the majority of incidents of CRSV were not reported due to the associated stigma and shame surrounding such attacks.

“Thus, female aid workers or health workers may fear that reporting such attacks would negatively impact their reputation and standing in society,” a spokesperson said.

“Therefore, aid agencies should be aware that their staff are likely to encounter survivors of sexual violence among people accessing food aid.”

The agency is concerned at the increase in CRSV in Burundi, Ethiopia, Mexico and Myanmar.

– CAJ News