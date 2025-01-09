Tecno, itel forecast growth in South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SMART technology brands, Tecno and itel are anticipating an exciting year ahead for their operations in South Africa.

This follows a busy 2024 for both Chinese brands, which marked a transformative period, as they continued to expand their market presence, interacted with customers and introduced innovative devices that resonate with the diverse needs of South Africans.

One of the highlights for Tecno in South Africa in that year was the introduction of the Spark 20 series into the country.

“(The year) 2025 will prove to be no different with new smart devices earmarked for introduction into South Africa,” said a spokesperson.

While details of the specific models that are coming are not yet available, Tecno and itel look forward to introducing more devices that the companies said would make the lives of South Africans “easier, more convenient, more connected and smarter, and adding to the already impressive range of available tech.”

Tecno has already showcased innovation at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in the United States.

Following on from involvement in events in 2024, including the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast, which Tecno was the official smartphone sponsor of, the Jammin 2 Soccer celebrity tournament and the South African Music Awards Tecno and itel pledged to continue to explore purposeful partnerships in 2025.

– CAJ News