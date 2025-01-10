Mozambique opposition leader returns amid divisions

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE political crisis in Mozambique has escalated, predictably, after the main presidential candidate in the October 2024 elections returned home from exile and immediately declared himself the country’s president.

Venâncio Mondlane, officially defeated in the hotly contested poll, upon his return on Thursday, security forces are on that day in question being accused of killing three of his supporters as the opposition again took to the streets to welcome him back home.

He landed in Maputo, the capital, in the morning and there were fears of intensified clashes between his supporters and the security forces.

“Na quali dad the president-elect,” said the opposition leader.

That signaled his rejection of the election results that favoured the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) party.

The self-swearing-in ceremony has further worsened Mozambique’s political crisis.

After his arrival in the capital, thousands of people gathered to hear him at the Estrela Vermelha market, where he gave a speech that was interrupted by the Rapid Intervention Unit.

“The action of the police has been quite strange since the early hours (of Thursday),” lamented activist Cidia Chissungo.

“Everything indicates that there is a plan to create chaos and vandalism. The police continue to shoot to kill for no apparent reason,” Chissungo said.

Mondlane’s self-declaration as president comes days before the swearing in of Daniel Chapo, officially declared the winner of the presidential poll. Chapo is to be sworn in next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there appears to be a fallout between Mondlane and the Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS) over the party rejecting the results yet stating it would nonetheless take the 43 parliamentary seats allotted to his party in parliament by the Constitutional Council.

Mondlane was an independent candidate but had the backing of PODEMOS.

Albino Forquilha is among opposition leaders that recently met Nyusi.

At a press conference in Maputo on Wednesday, Forquilha insisted on dialogue, a path Mondlane is against.

“While Venancio still thinks continuing the protests is the best way to achieve electoral truth, we believe that there are other mechanisms,” Forquilha said.

PODEMOS previously had no seats in parliament.

Labelled “Judas Iscariot ” lately, Forquilha is formerly a member of FRELIMO, which has ruled Mozambique since 1975.

Around 300 people have so far been killed since the disputed election, with security personnel at times using live ammunition to quell protests. The economy has come to a standstill.

