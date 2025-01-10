Propaganda against Capt Traore finds no takers

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – GHANAIANS have scoffed at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) desperation attempt to portray the presence of Burkina Faso president Captain Ibrahim Traore as security threats to President John Mahama’s inauguration.

Instead, multitudes of Ghanaians, including the 21 Heads of State and African diplomatic missions present all ullulated and gave the Burkinabé leader a hero’s welcome.

The British state broadcaster had earlier claimed the presence of Capt Traore, who had a pistol holstered at his waist had breached security protocol, something participants, including social media dismissed as “falsehoods.”

“We can see how popular Mr. President (Capt Traore) is in Ghana when introduced at the Black Star Square. He got the biggest applause…..thank you my brother,” said Ghanaian president Mahama quashing the BBC’s narrow Western geo-politics propaganda.

Capt Traore is not popular with the West after Burkina Faso, alongside Mali and Niger chased out French and American soldiers from their respective countries while preferring to work closely with Russia.

The BBC report was roundly condemned left, right and centre by Ghanaians themselves, including visitors drawn from neighbouring countries Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Togo.

Obed Asiegbu scoffed at BBC saying: “Africa holds him (Capt Traore) in high regard as one of the rare leaders dedicated to the continent’s decolonization. France and its allies have shown displeasure, even making multiple attempts to thwart him due to his stance on African liberation. Furthermore, his leadership is cherished by his people, who deeply appreciate and support his governance.”

Ibrah Addo queried the BBC arguing: “There were zero “concerns”, you clowns. It was a beautiful inauguration and in fact it was the 3rd most revered after Nkrumah’s and Mandela,” while one Wanderlust posed a question: “Concerns from Europe abi? Not one African was concerned. Shut up!”

Shaded Black expressed unconditional love vocalizing: “I would literally trust him even when I met him in the deserted dark place, with that gun! So who’s concern is it? Because in Africa we trust him with our very lives.”

Agaba Bukama frowned at BBC noting: “Old fashioned legacy media propaganda isn’t gonna work anymore, Find a new strategy to spread lies to the world,” while Sanson Aaron dismissed the BBC report: “There’s no concern please, he could be holding an AK 47, and the crowd will still cheer. Stop the propaganda. Ghanaians love Ibrahim Traore!”

Agu Nwanyi Ibgo avowed: “I bet pain went straight to your bones, western media we Africans will resist you by all means. We love Ibrahim Traore so much that if you try anything, we will come for all your companies in Africa! Be warned.”

One Minato insisted: “This propaganda will not hold. Ghana and Burkina Faso we are family, and we trust each other. Unlike you guys (the West). We found no wrong with that, and we accepted him (Capt Traore). He actually had the most praise from the crowd . That should tell you we (Ghanaians) love him dearly. The Burkina Faso leader is an army commander, who has turned around the economy of his country and him wearing a gun isn’t something to spark concern. He’s a soldier. He was well received in the meeting as he’s seen as an example of true leadership.”

Joe Bassey observed: “This is what you get when you are against Western imperialism and neocolonialism agenda in your country, they did the same thing to Idi Amin, Gaddafi and Lumumba etc. the world hates him (Capt Traore) and defends the imperialist stance against him. They will never showcase his achievements to the world.”

Jewels MsJay rejoined: “His name is #IbrahimTraore, we Africans love and respect him. Leave him alone. Focus on praising your terrorist ISIS/Al-Qaeda puppet in Syria. You should be banned across Africa.”

Ipob Zurich threw back to BBC what he called the global burning question to the UK government: “Has BBC informed the public that the UK parliament voted against investigating the räpè of minors in the UK? Just recently!? If hypocrisy was an entity it would be BBC UK.”

Aku di n’ulo- Nwa Awka-Etiti warned: “Dear @BBCBreaking @BBCWorld leave Africa and Africans alone? Your stupid and fucked up propaganda is now known. Focus on your dying British empire.”

Mjudana_Kokwa boasted: “But President Traore was well received, where is this coming from, this doesn’t make sense,” while Joseph Cikude said: “BBCWorld,you also can’t ignore the many assassination attempts to take his life, stop making African leaders who make an effort for their people appear mindless, you are misleading again!”

– CAJ News