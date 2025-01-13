Dikeledi storm wreaks havoc in Southern Africa

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – SEVERE Tropical Storm Dikeledi is the latest phenomenon to wreak havoc in Southern Africa and Indian Ocean islands.

It comes weeks after Cyclone Chido claimed lives in the regions that are bearing the brunt of climate change.

At the time of publishing, Dikeledi (‘Tears in the Sesotho language), was tracking west-southwestward in the Mozambique Channel to the southeast of Mayotte after passing over far northern Madagascar.

This followed landfall between the towns of Antsiranana in Diana Region and Vohemar in Sava region of Madagascar late Saturday.

The storm’s epicentre was approximately 604 km east of Nacala, Mozambique.

It is expected to strengthen further as it turns to track south-southwestward and then south-southeastward over the Mozambique Channel on Tuesday.

As of Saturday, Meteo France Mayotte had issued a red cyclone alert.

Winds gusting up to 90 km/h and rainfall totals of 10-15 cm were possible during the passing of the storm.

Hundreds of people are being accommodated in 79 emergency shelters established across Mayotte. Dzaoudzi–Pamandzi International Airport (DZA) remains closed due to the storm.

Mayotte, a tiny island, is still recovering after the devastating impact of Tropical Cyclone Chido, which struck the territory mid-December.

Authorities in Madagascar have reported two people are missing after being swept away by floodwaters.

Around 700 people have been displaced in Vohemar District in Sava Region following the passing of the storm. More than 150 homes have been flooded and 37 damaged.

Save the Children said extreme weather events such as Storm Dikeledi were becoming more frequent as a result of the climate crisis.

It believes the destruction caused by multiple successive extreme weather events in the past shows the immediate need for more funding from higher-income countries to support lower-income countries in dealing with climate impacts.

The organisation is concerned that more than 22 500 children in Madagascar are at risk of the cyclone and face displacement, losing their homes, schools and possibly being injured or killed.

“From past experience, the cyclone is likely to cause extensive damage to residential areas and vulnerable yet vital public infrastructure such as schools and hospitals,” lamented Tatiana Dasy, Save the Children director for Madagascar.

– CAJ News