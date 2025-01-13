Earthquakes rock Ethiopia

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIA is reeling from a series of earthquakes that have displaced thousands of people and caused damage.

About 50 earthquakes of magnitude 4.2 to 5.8 on the Richter scale have been recorded between January 4 and 11.

The most recent one, of 5.2 on the scale, was reported this past Saturday at 00h19 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC 03h19 local time) at a depth of 10 km, approximately 160 km north-eastern of Addis Ababa, the capital city.

The intense seismic activity has been affecting the southern Afar and northern Oromia regions, near the Fentale and the Dofan volcanoes in the Main Ethiopian Rift.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as of January 11, at least two people have been injured by the seismic activity and more than 60 000 people have been evacuated.

Those include 51 456 registered and partially evacuated in Afar and 20 325 in Oromia.

Emergency shelters have been set up.

Significant damage has also been recorded, with 16 schools severely damaged, and 21 partially.

Last Friday, OCHA requested assistance via the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) for expertise in civil engineering and geology, supporting the situational assessment and the overall response for managing the consequences of the volcanic and seismic activities.

Crisis24 reports that further tremors are almost certain to occur in the region over the coming days.

“Disruptions are likely in the affected area due to damage and response operations associated with the seismic activity.”

It forecast landslides and cracks in roads could hamper overland travel in the region.

Officials may issue further evacuation orders at short notice due to further seismic activity or potential volcanic activity.

– CAJ News