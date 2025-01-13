Health workers bear the brunt of Sudanese conflict

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – AT least 119 health workers have been killed, 87 injured and 65 arrested since the civil war in Sudan started in April 2023.

The figures could be higher, considering the statistics by Insecurity Insight are for the period until November 2024.

The agency has identified 519 attacks on Sudan’s health care system since fighting started between Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Health facilities have been damaged 128 times, some on multiple occasions.

“Pharmacies have been looted and vital medicine obstructed from reaching people,” Insecurity Insight stated.

It noted that during 2024, incidents had increased in Al Jazirah and North Darfur states.

High incident numbers continue to be reported in Khartoum states but not to the same extent as in 2023.

The most recently documented attack was in El Fasher city, North Darfur state on January 4.

The Doctors Without Borders-supported Saudi Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital was hit by RSF shelling, killing two people and injuring two health workers.

This is the 14th time the facility has been attacked since the conflict began.

– CAJ News