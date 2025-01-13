McDonald’s continues Joburg Super Kings sponsorship

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MCDONALD’S South Africa has announced its associate sponsorship of the Joburg Super Kings for the third season of the South Africa20 cricket league.

Through this collaboration, McDonald’s said it aims to amplify the energy and passion that cricket brings to millions of South Africans.

This is part of the “Make Happy Happen” commitment.

“Cricket is more than just a sport—it’s a unifying force that connects communities across South Africa,” said Daniel Padiachy, Executive: Marketing, Supply Chain and Technology at McDonald’s South Africa.

He believes partnering with the Joburg Super Kings for the 2025 SA20 season was an opportunity for McDonald’s to go beyond the restaurant experience and be part of moments that matter to its fans.

“By aligning with the SA20 league, we’re excited to bring our ‘Make Happy Happen’ ethos to life, spreading joy and celebrating the passion that cricket inspires in every corner of the country,” he said.

The six-team tournament, now in its third year, began last Thursday and will run until February 8.

– CAJ News