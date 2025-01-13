SA teams progress to CAF quarterfinals

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THREE South African premiership teams have progressed to the quarterfinals of both the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup in matches played over the weekend.

Orlando Pirates and Sundowns qualified in the CAF Champions League while Stellenbosch FC also progressed in the CAF Confederations Cup respectively.

The Buccaneers beat visiting CR Belouizdad of Algeria 2-1, Mamelodi Sundowns edged the Democratic Republic of Congo side Maniema Union 2-1 while Stellenbosch FC humbled Mali’s Stade Malien 2-0.

The impressive victories propelled the South African teams to the higher echelons of football in the African continent.

The latest development confirms that South African football has come of age, and that the local premiership league is the best in the continent.

All the three clubs progressed to the next stage with a game to spare, a move which proves Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch and Sundowns have quality players in their respective squads.

Elsewhere, Young Africans of Tanzania beat Sudan’s Al-Hilal 0-1 while Tunisia’s Esperance narrowly beat Mali’s Djoliba AC 0-1 in matches played on Sunday.

In other matches played on Saturday, the Morocco derby pitting FAR Rabat and Raja Casablanca ended on a 1-1 draw, Stade d’Abidjan of Ivory Coast lost 1-3 to Egypt’s Al Ahly SC, Angola’s Sagrada Esperança lost 0- 1 to Egypt’s Pyramids FC.

– CAJ News