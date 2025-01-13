Tecno showcases historic fibre technology

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TECNO has unveiled its breakthrough Starry optical fibre technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

It has claimed three awards at the CES Global Top Brands Award and Product Innovation Awards.

The Starry optical fibre technology is described as industry-first and intricately combining ultra-fine optical fibres with mini-LED lights, seamlessly integrating them into the battery cover of smartphones.

It underscores Tecno’s advancements in CMF (Color, Material, Finish) technology and marks a significant leap forward in the development of optical fibre materials for stylish design.

The Starry fibre battery cover is hailed as the world’s first to integrate ultra-fine optical fibres and LED lights in a smartphone back cover, crafted through over 30 manufacturing processes.

It incorporates 150 ultra-thin optical fibres, each measuring 0,125mm in diameter, threaded through 36 micro-holes with a mere 0,7mm diameter.

These fibres are securely fixed using precise UV adhesive, forming a woven, fabric-like structure that adds both durability and visual sophistication.

Additionally, 108 mini-LED lights controlled by a matrix based smart system are embedded within the battery cover, complementing the optical fibres to produce a stunning luminescent effect.

Aside from showcasing Starry technology at the expo, Tecno also claimed awards.

It was selected as one of the 2024-2025 Global Top 10 Smartphone Brands, marking its third consecutive win, and two of its tech products were recognised and honoured.

The PHANTOM V Fold2 5G claimed the prestigious AI-Powered Foldable Phone Innovation Award, while the TECNO Pocket Go won the Ultra-Portable AR PC Gaming Innovation Design Award.

– CAJ News