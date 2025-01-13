Thousands flee Mozambique amid election crisis

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – MORE than 5 000 Mozambicans have fled to some neighbouring countries as the post-election crisis in the Southern African nation intensifies.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and host governments have verified the arrivals to Eswatini and Malawi.

As of January 9, UNHCR and the Malawi Department of Refugees have completed the registration of 4 216 individuals, the vast majority of whom arrived in the Nsanje district between December 23-24.

Also, as of 9 January, at least 1 064 individuals have sought safety in Eswatini.

“While arrivals to Malawi and Eswatini continue to be reported, the scale of daily cross-border movements appears to have declined,” said a UNHCR spokesperson.

UNHCR noted the situation in Mozambique remained tense amidst an ongoing political crisis following October’s contested election results.

“While there has been a marked reduction in the violence and unrest during the last week of December, the situation remains unpredictable,” the spokesperson said.

Mozambique has suffered violence since Daniel Chapo and the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) were announced winners of the polls.

Independent candidate, Venancio Mondlane, has called for protests claiming the elections were rigged.

Around 300 people have been killed as security personnel opened live ammunition.

– CAJ News