Chery records impressive global sales

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE year 2024 was a milestone one for Chery.

The Chinese automaker achieved record-breaking global sales over the past twelve months.

Chery reported sales of 2,6 million vehicles globally, reflecting a 38,4 percent increase that surpassed its annual target and outpaced the industry’s growth rate by 10-20 percentage points.

Locally, Chery experienced an outstanding year.

In December, the automaker sold 1 867 vehicles, led by the Tiggo 4 Pro with 1 059 units.

It was followed by the Tiggo 7 Pro (432), Tiggo 8 Pro (225), and Tiggo Cross (151).

This performance follows November 2024’s record-breaking 2 006 sales, Chery’s highest monthly total in South Africa to date.

“2024 has been a standout year for Chery, with consistent growth and remarkable milestones achieved,” commented Jay Botes, General Manager for Chery South Africa.

“Closing the year with strong December sales–and setting a new local record in November–highlights South Africans’ trust and enthusiasm for our brand. This success underscores our commitment to delivering vehicles that meet the needs and preferences of this dynamic audience,” Botes said.

The automaker’s commitment to electrified vehicles is strong on global sales.

Sales reached 583 599 units, a 232,7 percent increase—the fastest growth among major automakers.

– CAJ News