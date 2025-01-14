Orange, Vodacom in DRC tower partnership

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – ORANGE and Vodacom have partnered in rural tower communications arrangement in Africa.

Through this partnership, the companies will collaborate to build, own, and operate solar-powered mobile base stations in underserved areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The initiative will extend network coverage and enable access to telecommunications and mobile financial services to up to 19 million people in less densely populated rural communities, reinforcing their commitment to bridging the digital divide and driving inclusive growth.

To bridge the digital divide and expand network coverage in underserved communities, the companies have pledged to jointly construct up to 2 000 new solar-powered base stations over six years, using 2G and 4G technologies.

This agreement commences with an initial commitment of 1 000 sites after which Orange and Vodacom may scale the project by a further 1 000 towers.

Shameel Joosub, Chief Executive Officer of Vodacom Group, said with a footprint serving over 210 million customers across Africa, they had the opportunity to significantly contribute to the continent’s socio-economic development by building a digital society and fostering inclusivity for all.

“This aligns with our purpose to connect for a better future, and our partnership with Orange is a crucial step towards providing mobile coverage to people in previously underserved areas in the DRC,” Joosub said.

Orange Middle East and Africa CEO, Jérôme Hénique, said, “Our longstanding presence in Africa, including over ten years in the DRC, has equipped us with a deep understanding of the market and customer needs.”

The completion of this joint venture remains subject to the approval of administrative, regulatory and competition authorities.

– CAJ News