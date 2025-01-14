Sekhukhune ready to embarrass Kaizer Chiefs

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – RESURGENT Sekhukhune United are expected to continue with their winning formula when they clash with Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

Bubbling with confidence after thrashing SuperSport United 3-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane last weekend, Babina Noko would want to embarrass another football giant when they take-on Amakhosi at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Sekhukhune United are enjoying one of their best football seasons as they occupy some credible third position on top of the table with 23 points from their 12 matches played while Chiefs are tucked at 6th position with 18 points from 13 games.

Kaizer Chiefs, who suffered a disappointing 0-1 defeat at the hands of Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban have slim chances of collecting a full set of points against Sekhukhune United considering that their head coach, Mohamed Nasreddine Nabi, who was showed a red card will not be available to bark instructions from the touchline.

On the other hand, Sekhukhune United, who boast one of the best football technical departments this season, which comprise Lehlohonolo Seema and Kaitano Tembo will leave no stone unturned in their quest to make an impact in the Betway Premiership season.

Elsewhere on Friday, struggling Pretoria giant, SuperSport United will host another on form Limpopo side, Polokwane City in a match likely to go either way.

Judging from their 4th position, Polokwane City will definitely not be an easy prey for Matsatsantsa in this encounter that promises a thriller.

On Friday again, Cape Town City, who suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat at the hands of Marumo Gallants will seek to revive their fortunes when they host struggling Richards Bay in Cape Town.

See full weekend fixtures:

Friday, 17th JANUARY 2025

Betway Premiership

SuperSport United vs Polokwane City ( 19:30 )

) Cape Town City FC vs Richards Bay (19:30)

Saturday, 18th JANUARY 2025

Golden Arrows vs TS Galaxy ( 15:30 )

) Chippa United vs Marumo Gallants FC (20:00)

Sunday, 19th JANUARY 2025