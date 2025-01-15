Leaders ‘boycott’ Mozambique presidential inauguration

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – DANIEL Chapo is to be inaugurated on Wednesday (today) as the fifth president of Mozambique, in what is to be the most controversial swearing-in the country’s almost 50-year history.

A majority of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional leaders have reportedly snubbed the inauguration amid the legitimacy of Chapo, whose election on October 9 resulted on clashes that have left more than 300 people dead.

They will be represented by ministers.

At the time of going to press on Tuesday night, sources said the president of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló, was the only one who had confirmed his presence for the swearing-in ceremony of Chapo.

He enjoys the privilege of “Key to the City of Maputo,” which the government conferred last July amid protests by opposition supporters; he was an anti-democratic leader that had stifled human rights in the West African country.

In Ghana, last week, over 30 heads of state and government attended the swearing in of John Dramani Mahama.

Some analysts however downplayed the so-called snub in Mozambique and believe the presidents are staying away for security reasons.

“I think the reason why they are not coming is because of their security and safety. Over the last few weeks, some Mozambicans have behaved in a way that scares anyone,” said Pierre Gahindiro.

The streets of the capital city Maputo were almost deserted on the eve of the swearing in, in contrast to the chaos that has dominated the streets through running battles between security forces and opposition supporters.

Opposition leader, Venâncio Mondlane, has called for a “stay-at-home” protest to overshadow the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony.

“However, this silence is also a product of fear,” said Prof. Adriano Nuvunga, Director at the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights.

He noted that in the days leading to the swearing-in had been patrolling neighborhoods, using tear gas and live ammunition to deter people from gathering or leaving their homes.

“In the city’s outskirts, an atmosphere of terror and intimidation looms, leaving communities trapped in fear,” Nuvunga said.

Mondlane hinted at the protests continuing after the swearing in.

“If we have to protest every day, we will protest,” Mondlane said on his social media.

Seif Magango, United Nations Human Rights Commission spokesperson, with further demonstrations announced ahead of the presidential inauguration, it was critical that freedom of peaceful assembly was upheld and facilitated, and that the security forces refrain from further unnecessary or disproportionate use of force.

“All stakeholders must take steps to de-escalate tensions and to resolve any election disputes peacefully,” Magango said.

Chapo’s Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) has ruled the Southern African nation since independence from Portugal in 1975.

– CAJ News