Boss Money expands to Horn of Africa, Liberia

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – BOSS Money, the remittance and payment brand, has added Eritrea, Ethiopia and Liberia as destination countries.

The brand, part of the global provider of fintech and communications solutions, IDT Corporation, is through this move expanding options for these countries in the Horn Africa and West Africa respectively.

Eritrea, alongside Brazil and Vnezuela, are the latest additions as announced on Wednesday.

In addition to launching the service, the Boss Money has recently added direct deposit to mobile wallets in Ethiopia (Amole and Telebirr) and Liberia (Orange Money).

Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria have previously been added.

“By making money transfers more convenient, fast and reliable, and by offering our service to more destinations, we’re empowering our customers to support friends and family around the world,” said Michelle Rendo, Boss Money Vice President for Marketing.

The brand is rapidly expanding international remittance service for residents of the United States and Canada to destination countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and South Asia.

Alongside its payout network expansion, it now offers customers the option of using their debit cards to fund transfers at select Boss Money retail agents.

Debit card funding is said to be made available the coming months.

The brand discloses it attained a record holiday season.

In December 2024, it reports that it handled over 2 million transfers, an all-time monthly record.

– CAJ News