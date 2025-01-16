Chinese vehicles break into SA top ten

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OMODA and Jaecoo, the Chinese brands, have reached a milestone in South Africa, securing a spot among the top ten new passenger car sales in December 2024.

They sold 655 vehicles.

Within the Brand O&J stable, the Omoda C5 led the charge, with 408 units delivered to customers during the period.

“Omoda and Jaecco have swiftly established themselves as trusted automakers in South Africa, earning the confidence of the local buying public. This is a testament to the blend of premium features, advanced design, comprehensive warranties, and exceptional value for money in all our vehicles,” commented Shannon Gahagan, National Brand and Marketing Manager for Omoda and Jaeco South Africa.

The Jaecoo J7 remains popular among consumers looking to balance premium features with value for money.

Some 1 595 buyers have already made the decision to purchase one since its launch in April 2024.

The division’s latest addition to the local lineup, the range-topping C9, continues to gain traction since its launch in mid-October.

A total of 220 units have been sold to date.

“Our commitment to delivering vehicles that combine premium quality, innovative technology, and exceptional value ensures that we remain at the forefront of meeting the evolving needs of local buyers,” Gahagan concluded.

– CAJ News