Hamas, Israel ceasefire tragically overdue

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE ceasefire deal agreed by Israel and Hamas will bring some glimmer of relief to Palestinian victims of Israel’s genocide.

However, it is tragically overdue and will not repair the lives of Palestinians shattered by Israel’s onslaught.

This is the view of Amnesty International, the rights organisation.

“For Palestinians, who have endured more than 15 months of devastating and relentless bombardment, have been displaced from their homes repeatedly, and are struggling to survive in makeshift tents without food, water and basic supplies, the nightmare will not be over even if the bombs cease,” said Agnès Callamard, Secretary General.

“For Palestinians who have lost countless loved ones; in many cases had their entire families wiped out or seen their homes reduced to rubble, an end to the fighting does not begin to repair their shattered lives or heal their trauma.”

Amnesty believes the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees will bring relief to families in Israel and across the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) but likewise will not erase the ordeals they have suffered in captivity.

Amnesty is of the view that unless the root causes of this conflict are addressed, Palestinians and Israelis could not begin to hope for a brighter future built on rights, equality and justice.

“Israel must dismantle the brutal system of apartheid it imposes to dominate and oppress Palestinians and end its unlawful occupation of the OPT once and for all,” Callamard said.

– CAJ News