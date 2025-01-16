Mozambique: President sown in amid killing of civilians

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE reports of security forces killing at least four civilians overshadowed the inauguration of Daniel Chapo as the new president of Mozambique on Wednesday.

Human rights activists reported the deaths.

Chapo was sworn after 11h00 local time at the Independence Square in the capital Maputo, succeeding Felipe Nyusi.

Most invited leaders were represented by ministers or envoys.

South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, was the notable attendee.

“The worst inauguration in history. An event soaked in blood, fear and protests,” lamented human rights activist, Cidia Chissungo.

There were some clashes between security forces and supporters of Venancio Mondlane, who maintains his claims that the October 9 elections were rigged.

The independent candidate believes he is the rightful winner, triggering the protests outside the Independence Square on Wednesday.

Supporters chanted the name of Mondlane during the protests.

Rights groups reported that three youths were killed in Maputo. There were reports of yet another death in Nampula.

More than 300 civilians have been killed since the protests in October.

Prof. Adriano Nuvhunga, director of the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (CDD), said under Nyusi’s rule, Mozambique was plunged into the deepest political, electoral, economic, social and security crisis since independence in 1975.

“The scars left by his (Nyusi) governance will take years to heal,” he said.

“The machinery of fear and death that he built will take time to dismantle. But today, we turn a page,” Nuvhunga said.

Critics also accuse Nyusi’s administration of presiding over a corrupt government regime.

Responding to media in December, Julie Kozack, Director of the Communications Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), noted in addition to post-election unrest Mozambique was also suffering cyclones and natural disasters.

“It also is facing a number of economic challenges, including debt vulnerabilities, and it has governance weaknesses,” she said.

Chapo (48) is the first president to be born after Mozambique’s independence from Portugal.

He is the secretary general of the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO), and fifth president after Samora Machel, Joaquim Chissano, Armando Guebuza and Filipe Nyusi respectively.

– CAJ News