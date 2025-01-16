SA unity government divided over Mozambique

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa’s unsteady coalition government has hit fresh turbulence after President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the inauguration of his Mozambican counterpart, Daniel Chapo.

Chapo has been sworn-in, amid deadly violence in his country, in an event Ramaphosa attended alongside his Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, and Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa and his delegation are from the African National Congress (ANC), a political party which last year entered a “government of national unity” with other parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), then the biggest opposition.

The two parties have intermittently been caught in conflict over their differing foreign policies.

This includes in Africa where the ANC claims a policy of “quiet diplomacy” and neutrality. However, the DA accuses ANC-led governments of siding with dictators.

Such accusations have resurfaced after Chapo won an election that the Mozambican opposition – Optimist Party for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS) claims was rigged.

By attending the inauguration, DA believes ANC is at it again.

“This action disregarded the escalating political and humanitarian crisis in Mozambique and undermined South Africa’s role as a champion of democracy and human rights in the region,” said Emma Louise Powell, DA Spokesperson on International Relations and Cooperation.

She noted the situation in the neighbouring country had since deteriorated, with over 300 lives lost and more than 600 people shot by state security forces.

“By attending this controversial inauguration, Ramaphosa, Lamola and Ntshavheni not only failed Mozambique’s citizens, but once again called into question South Africa’s credibility on the international stage,” Powell said.

Instead of standing with the Mozambican people, the DA claims president Ramaphosa has now aligned South Africa with the ANC’s “fraternal ally”, Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO), at the expense of democracy.

Similar accusations have been leveled against ANC on the issue of Zimbabwe since the turn of the millennium.

It is accused of complicity in the crisis in the neighbouring country, where the Zimbabwe African National Union- Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) reportedly rigs elections to remain in power.

Only Nelson Mandela used to criticize African leaders violating human rights during his single term from 1994 to 1999.

Ramaphosa’s office said he is “looking forward to working closely with President Chapo in further strengthening the existing strong fraternal relations between the two countries and looks forward to seeing Mozambicans come together in the spirit of unity and cooperation as they build a brighter future.”

The DA and ANC have previously clashed over the crises in the Middle East and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

– CAJ News