Vodacom ranked Africa’s top employer

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Vodacom Group has been named Africa’s number one employer by the Top Employers Institute for the second year running.

It has been awarded the accolade in Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa and Tanzania.

The Top Employers Institute Companies bestows this accolade to companies based on their performance in key human resources domains such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning and well-being.

“We are incredibly proud to be certified as the Top Employer in Africa for the second year in a row,” said Shameel Joosub, Chief Executive Officer of the Vodacom Group.

Vodacom believes the well-being of its employees contributes directly to its ability to fulfil a purpose of connecting for a better future.

“By continually enhancing our Employee Value Proposition through empathetic and inclusive policies and practices, we are cultivating a workplace culture where people feel valued, empowered, and inspired to reach their full potential,” Joosub said.

In 2024, Vodacom strengthened its Employee Value Proposition with employee offerings that endorse its commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive workplace.

The company’s enhanced wellness initiatives include support for all stages of life, such as menopause, and a more encompassing family responsibility leave policy.

“Maintaining our position as Africa’s Top Employer once again demonstrates our dedication to enabling our employees to thrive,” said Matimba Mbungela, Chief Human Resources Officer at Vodacom Group.

“However, our focus on nurturing talent and career development in the tech industry extends to the millions of young people across the continent who are the future of work.”

To this end, It has launched the Digital Skills Hub, with the goal to equip 1 million young people in Africa by 2027.

