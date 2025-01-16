WHO Africa adopts tech to fight polio

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE World Health Organisation (WHO) is leveraging mobile technology to tackle poliovirus in Africa.

The United Nations (UN) health organisation has introduced the Open Data Kit (ODK) Collect to improve the mapping and tracking of poliovirus materials in laboratories.

It is an open-source mobile application that allows users to collect and transmit data in real-time via Android devices.

Part of a broader ODK ecosystem, ODK Collect is widely used across various sectors, including health and humanitarian aid, particularly in settings with limited internet access.

It replaces the outdated spreadsheet and paper-based systems.

“Using ODK Collect for containment purposes has revolutionized how facilities that work with polioviruses in our region (Africa) record data and how we monitor information related to these samples,” said Dr Jacob Barnor, WHO focal point for poliovirus containment in Africa.

He is also the leader of the ODK containment initiative, which leverages AFRO’s Geographical Information System (GIS) team expertise.

Barnor explained the facility users fill out an e-questionnaire on Android phones when they detect poliovirus infectious or potentially infectious sample holdings.

They record details such as the specific strain of poliovirus material, the type of sample, for example, stool and sewage concentrate, if there are any active poliovirus outbreaks or outbreak response activities in the country and plans for destroying materials.

National containment task forces (NTFs) notify WHO and information collected by the questionnaire feeds a live dashboard that Barnor and his colleagues can view and track.

WHO is responding to multiple outbreaks across several countries in Africa.

Poliovirus is a highly infectious disease caused by a virus. It invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis.

– CAJ News