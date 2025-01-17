Displacement of civilians triples in DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – IT is only over two weeks into 2025 but the Lubero territory area has already suffered three waves of displacement.

This highlights the gravity of the insurgency in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and exacerbating needs among both displaced people and host communities.

Fighting is between the Congolese armed forces and the armed group, the March 23 Movement (M23).

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is among agencies that have intervened to assist those displaced.

MSF noted there had been a lull throughout the territory since August 2024, following the ceasefire agreed upon at the end of July 31 between DRC and Rwanda as part of the Luanda peace process.

DRC accuses Rwanda of funding M23, and despite frequent violations of this ceasefire by the parties to the conflict, the front lines remained stable.

“But in December, the clashes resumed, with greater intensity,” said MSF emergency project coordinator, Virginie Napolitano.

“Civilians are being forced to flee the combat zones in haste, leaving everything behind,” Napolitano lamented.

It is estimated that more than 290 000 people have been displaced throughout Lubero territory, including 70 000 in Lubero-Centre and 30 000 in Kipese.

MSF reports that in recent days, residents have had to leave areas close to the front lines at the request of the country’s armed forces, in anticipation of further fighting.

This would be to pave way for the army to carry out bombardments through helicopter gunships and fighter planes.

Before the M23 came into the picture, atrocities in the territory were blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group affiliated to the Islamic State.

– CAJ News