Fedex boosts border partnerships with South Africa

by DION HENRICK

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE FEDERAL Express Corporation (FedEx) is boosting its cross-border electronic-commerce growth in South Africa.

Hailed as the world’s largest express transportation company, it is doing so through the launch of its International Connect Plus (FICP) in Africa’s largest economy.

It is a shipping solution ideal for e-commerce packages weighing up to 20kg.

This new international, day-definite, service combines speed with competitive rates, connecting e-tailers in just 3-4 business days, the company stated.

It added the FICP further enhanced FedEx e-commerce capabilities, as e-tailers were increasingly seeking more diversified, cost-effective solutions to meet their customers’ evolving needs.

The rapid growth of e-commerce is seen as driven by a tech-savvy youth, supportive regulations and strong investments in digital infrastructure.

Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of Marketing and Air Network for FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, said providing businesses with a broader portfolio of shipping solutions that match their specific needs was a top priority for FedEx.

The official believes their FICP solution offered speedy delivery at reasonable costs, that is efficient for South African e-tailers.

“Together with our other digital solutions, FICP allows us to better support our customers and accelerate the future growth of cross-border e-commerce across South Africa,”

The American multinational conglomerate outlines that it is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories.

– CAJ News