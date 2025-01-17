Kenya digitises land blueprint against graft

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA is digitising its land administration and management systems to curb corruption that is wreaking these processes.

This is under the Land Information Management System (LIMS) first step, an initiative between the government and the Financial Sector Deepening Kenya (FSD Kenya).

The spatial data-management project, pioneered in Nakuru in the Great Valley region, aims to ensure land transactions are conducted via an online platform.

This is anticipated to relegate multiple seller-ship of land, blamed on the current paper-based system.

Citizens have been duped into phony transactions under the current systems as information could not be verified online.

“The new system will shield the money of citizens and taxpayers, which they pay to officers and in purchasing paper-based equipment such as parcel files to store documents in the registry,” said Engineer Kimani Kuria.

He is the Chief Officer for Housing and Urban Development in Nakuru.

Pundits, including technology experts, surveyors and civic planners have been engaged to ensure the success of the LIMS in Nakuru, and later in the entire Kenyan nation.

Land management and administration is a core of the Vision 2030 of the East African country, the region’s second-largest economy.

On a deeper note, it is a highly emotive issue because it is a limited resource that has significant political, economic and social value, plus land ownership has been a source of conflict and violence.

