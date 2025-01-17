MTN SA ranked among the top employers

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa announces that it has been named one of the Top Employers in the Top Employer Certification for 2025.

The operator said this highlights the company’s steadfast dedication to fostering a people-centric work culture, where every employee feels valued, empowered and supported.

The Top Employer Certification is a global standard for excellence in workplace practices.

“At MTN, we believe that our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Tebogo Maenetja, Chief Human Resources Officer at MTN SA.

“This recognition affirms our commitment to creating an environment where our employees can thrive, reach their full potential and feel inspired to make meaningful contributions.”

MTN scored high on the well-being pillar.

“Employee development and holistic wellbeing is at the heart of MTN’s commitment to fostering a positive and exemplary work environment,” Maenetja said.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to every MTN’er. Your commitment and hard work are what make MTN South Africa an exceptional place to work. This accolade belongs to you.”

MTN is one of the biggest mobile operators in South Africa.

