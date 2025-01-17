New deal sealed to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ADAPTIGENT and Africonology Solutions have pledged to accelerate digital transformation across the African continent.

Adaptigent is a leader in mainframe integration and data access solutions, Africonology Solutions a South African-based quality assurance and software testing consulting company.

This collaboration is according to the partners combining Adaptigent’s expertise in unlocking legacy systems to enable digital transformation with Africonology Solutions’ specialisation in the design and delivery of professional testing services.

By merging their strengths, they pledge to provide comprehensive solutions that empower African enterprises to modernize their information technology infrastructures, enhance operational efficiency and adapt to evolving market demands.

“We are excited to partner with Africonology Solutions to bring cutting-edge modernization solutions to the South African and broader African markets,” stated Steve Lopez, Chief Executive Officer of Adaptigent.

The partnership focuses on delivering solutions that address the unique challenges faced by African enterprises, including real-time access to data on legacy systems, enterprise data integration, and the development of modern customer experiences.

The two partnering companies believe their solutions will enable organisations to seamlessly integrate and modernize core systems with minimised risk and cost.

“Together, we are poised to drive meaningful digital transformation across various industries,” Mandla Mbonambi, CEO of Africonology Solutions, assured.

– CAJ News