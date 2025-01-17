Saudi’s flynas opens route to Uganda

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – THE prominent Middle East low cost carrier (LCC), flynas, has started direct flights between the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and Entebbe in Uganda.

This is in line with flynas’ growth and expansion plan, launched under the title “We Connect the World to the Kingdom.”

It is also in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers, and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.

Three weekly flights will be operated on the new route between Riyadh and Entebbe effective immediately, further expanding the leading LCC reach in the African market.

Flynas operates 139 routes to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in 30 countries with more than 1 500 weekly flights.

It has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations by 2030, within its growth and expansion plan and in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

Passengers traveling with flynas have been urged to book their flights through all flynas booking channels, including the website, app, the call centre or travel agents.

An inauguration celebration was held at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, attended by representatives from flynas and Riyadh Airports Company.

