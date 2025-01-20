Jet fuel supply concerns in SA

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A FIRE at the National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (NATREF) refinery earlier this month is impacting the production of aviation fuel nationally.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) nonetheless confirmed that enough supply for O.R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) jet fuel was secured for January, and was collaborating to mitigate any disruption during the month of February.

ORTIA has 27,1 million litres of jet fuel currently available.

The airport currently utilises about 3,6 million litres of jet fuel a day which means that there are about 7,6 days of stock on hand until the week ending February 2.

The Fuels Industry Association of Southern Africa (FIASA), NATREF industry partners and government agencies, including ACSA are working with various fuel industry stakeholders to find jet fuel for February.

Other stakeholders working on the solution to the shortage of jet fuel supply include the Central Energy Fund, Strategic Fuel Fund, Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Transnet through Transnet Pipelines and Transnet Freight Rail, state owned enterprises and other public entities (SARSU) and other state-owned energy companies.

“ACSA thanks all our partners, customers, and the public for their understanding and cooperation during this period,” the agency stated.

– CAJ News