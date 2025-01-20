Vista in historic expansion to France

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Vista Group believes approval from the French banking regulator to operate Vista Bank in France is a major step in its quest to become a leading pan-African banking group.

Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) has granted the request.

Vista Bank France will begin operations in the second half of 2025 and will be Vista Bank’s first presence outside Africa after a series of acquisitions of French bank subsidiaries in Africa.

Over the past few years, Vista Group has indeed pursued an ambitious growth strategy, having acquired BNP Paribas and Société Générale subsidiaries in several African countries.

Simon Tiemtore, Chairman of Vista Group Holding, said: “The establishment of Vista Bank in France is an important step in Vista Group’s expansion strategy and confirms our ambition to resolutely focus on the global financial market.”

“Our establishment in France marks the beginning of our international and global capital market expansion to support Vista Bank’s strategic growth on the African continent, providing correspondent banking, corporate banking, trade finance, factoring, foreign exchange, treasury management and advisory services.”

Tiemtore believes Vista Bank France will benefit African businesses, helping to boost international trade, supporting the economies of the countries in which the bank operates and stimulating the growth of trade in Africa.

“This strategic expansion demonstrates our unwavering belief in Africa’s potential and our commitment to creating opportunities for the benefit of our clients and the continent,” he said.

– CAJ News