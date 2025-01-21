Africa welcomes Trump stance on GBTQIA

HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala & MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare

Africa Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – SOME Africans have lauded the newly-inaugurated United States (US) President Donald Trump for repelling the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual/aromantic (GBTQIA+) agenda.

After being sworn-in as the 47th Head of State, Trump declared, “In America, there will be two genders: male and female.”

The pronouncement received wild celebrations across the African continent, where 99 percent of populations strongly believe in African cultures, traditions or Christianity that forbid relations of same sex.

One Zimbabwean Isheanesu Zivuku, said: “Trump might be a controversial, and unpredictable character, but for repelling this satanic order for lesbians and gays, indeed, he proved God is there in heaven. Those not knowing their gender have mental illness.”

Ugandan national, Kenyangi Auma, ridiculed: “We knew Biden was a mental case, but Trump reversed all evil orders to make the world a better place for all. Congratulations to Americans for having a leader like Trump.”

Nigerian citizen, Adaeze Adeyemi, vocalized: “For the first time, as Africans, we must agree with Trump, not the Joe Biden administration that weaponized the LGBTQIIA+ to economically punish targeted African governments. Finally, God intervened!)

Mutinta Kumwenda from Zambia remarked: “We always knew that Joe Biden was an American leader representing the dark side of the world while Trump represents the light hence these sharp parallels.”

New US president Donald Trump repels the LGBTQIA+ leaving his predecessor Joe biden and team with egg in the face

Malawian, Kondwani Kondowe, weighed in saying: “Africa has been liberated from the Joe Biden satanic machinations of the GBTQIA+. Although I do not entirely support the US policies, on the repulsion of the GBTQIA+ order, I give thumbs-up to president Trump.”

South Africa’s Tshono Mathiba reacted: “There has always been two genders. This other thing is just a new innovation,” while Blank Cheque concurred: “Trump is doing everything right. We were normalizing mental illness (gays and lesbians).”

Zandy Seal argued: “The way nature intended genders to be…..the social engineering of gender was always wrong as the motive was always to destroy the family unit. People’s sexual preferences must remain preferences! We must respect those with non-traditional preferences, and they must respect us.”

Former president, Joe Biden, who departed the White House on Monday, was accused of weaponising the GBTQIA+ agenda to coerce African governments to embrace same sex relationships or risk losing the US aid in their respective countries.

Former Zimbabwe president, Robert Gabriel Mugabe is famously known for condemning left, right and centre the lasbiens and gays and lesbians describing thems as: “worse than pigs and dogs.”

“They (homosexuals) are worse than dogs and pigs, yes worse than dogs and pigs. I keep pigs and the male pig knows the female one,” the then Zimbabwean president Mugabe said.

In September 2015, Mugabe lashed out at LGBT people at the UN General Assembly, proclaiming that LGBT rights are “contrary to our (African) values, norms, traditions, and beliefs,” defiantly telling world leaders, “We are not gays!”

US President Donald Trump’s broom sweeps out Joe Biden’s gays and lesbians agenda

Mugabe once mocked former US President Barak Obama for his support for same-sex marriage, and said: “If it becomes necessary, I shall travel to Washington, D.C., get down on my knee, and ask his [Obama’s] hand”. He added: “I can’t understand how these people dare to defy Christ’s explicit orders as our Lord prohibited mankind from sodomy.”

– CAJ News