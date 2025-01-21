AI unearths more diamond deposits in Botswana

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – THANKS to artificial intelligence (AI), the country’s foremost mining company, Botswana Diamonds, reveals it has unearthed prospects of more of the mineral than initially anticipated.

The company has been running an AI-driven, multi-mineral prospectivity programme, since 2024.

The process applies AI techniques, covering 375 000 kilometres of geophysical data, and 32 000 drill hole logs, using Planetary AI’s Xplore mineral prospectivity technology.

Botswana Diamonds’ AI analysis has identified seven kimberlite anomalies.

Kimberlite anomaly refers to intrusive igneous rock that contains diamonds in its matrix.

Strong geophysical anomalies have been established in Jwaneng, Lerala and Mahalapye.

Botswana Diamonds reports that one particular anomaly, located southwest of Debswana’s Jwaneng Mine, is of particular significance as it suggests more than one potential kimberlite.

Chairman, John Teeling, explained that kimberlites are difficult and expensive to find and less than 8 000 had ever been discovered worldwide.

“To find seven potential kimberlites in a few months is an impressive accomplishment for the company,” Teeling alerted investors via the Botswana Stock Exchange.

Teeling revealed the company had taken the next step in exploration by applying for licences over prospective ground.

“It is our belief that there are more diamond mines to be found in Botswana. We really are well positioned,” Teeling added.

James Campbell, Botswana Diamonds Managing Director, concurred.

“There is a saying in the exploration industry that every time there is a significant change in technology, the exploration clock starts to tick again,” Campbell said.

He alluded to the re-discovery of AK6 (Karowe) by African Diamonds and De Beers where there was a step change in geophysical and drilling technology.

“I believe it is happening again with the maturing of AI exploration solutions combined with massive data sets. I look forward to having ‘boots on the ground’ to take these exciting targets to the next stage,” Campbell said.

Diamonds are the heartbeat of the economy of the landlocked Southern African country.

– CAJ News