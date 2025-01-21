Experts project tech trends to define 2025

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ARTIFICIAL Intelligence (AI), at the forefront of emerging technologies in 2024, will continue into 2025, most likely at an accelerated rate.

This is according to experts, on trends that will dominate the tech space this year.

“AI is going to be everywhere, infused into everything, from our smartphones and smart homes to our cars and even home appliances,” said Akhram Mohamed, Managing Director of The Blank Canvas.

According to Tech Nation Co-Founder, Cheryl Kahla, Gen AI will be everywhere this year, powering more large language models (LLMs), agents, and applications than ever before.

Advancements in device and wearable technologies are redefining how humans interact with tech, driving both form and function and marking a new era of convenience and personalisation in everyday tech.

The foldable revolution is also reshaping mobile and computing devices, offering unprecedented flexibility and portability.

“We can expect to see more foldable devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and even TVs, but that is likely to kick off in 2026,” noted Mohamed.

Meanwhile, the amplification of seamless integration across devices and systems will enhance connectivity in 2025, enabling smoother workflows and smarter ecosystems, while increasingly personalised health gadgets are expected to empower individuals to take control of their wellbeing with real-time monitoring and tailored insights.

Augmented Reality (AR) has long promised to bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds, and 2025 could be the year this transformative technology comes into its own as AR steadily carves its place, offering practical and immersive applications that extend far beyond entertainment.

Huawei projects 5.5G, or 5G-Advance, to revolutionise capacity and user experience by increasing network capacity by 10 times, and enabling new applications.

The company said South Africa must overcome hurdles before it sees its widespread adoption.

While progress has been made with successful tests conducted in 2024, spectrum availability, terminals, applications, and policies, remain underdeveloped for full 5.5G deployment.

Lars Liu, Wireless and Cloud Core MSSD, Huawei Technologies South Africa, noted, “It’s not difficult for operators to upgrade their network from 5G to 5.5G, this can happen when the local ecosystem is ready.”

Liu said in South Africa, real-time applications like connected vehicles and smart cities could address urban challenges, enhancing road safety and helping to reduce traffic accidents through its Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) capabilities.

– CAJ News