Poultry industry wary of avian flu

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE South African Poultry Association (SAPA) is optimistic about 2025.

This despite the industry continuing to grapple with significant challenges and uncertainties.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) remains the most pressing concern.

There is an idle capacity due to certain farms still recovering from the 2023 highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreaks.

Many farmers are not willing to overextend themselves in case of inevitable future outbreaks and imports.

As the year unfolds, key issues such as the rollout of vaccination programmes, compensation for culling, fluctuating trade dynamics, and rising feed costs driven by a stronger dollar/weaker rand dominate the agenda.

SAPA noted South African consumers also remain under significant financial strain, with retail price increases affecting food purchases.

To address this, the SAPA, in collaboration with the importers association and industry stakeholders, had requested tax exemptions for frozen chicken cuts and offal.

Such measures are anticipated to provide much-needed relief to lower-income households while supporting local producers in an effort to supply cost effective chicken products.

“Despite these challenges, the industry is resilient and committed to navigating the complexities of the year ahead,” SAPA stated.

The domestic poultry industry is a R65-billion (US$3,84 billion) strategic national asset – the second largest agricultural sector, while being the largest employer, employing almost 58 000 South Africans across the value chain.

The industry has made significant investments to increase its slaughter capacity from 19,5 million birds per week, to 22,5 million birds per week, although it’s currently only slaughtering 21,5 million each week.

– CAJ News