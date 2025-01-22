New awards honour marginalised African PMs

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A NEW awards scheme has been launched to reward African-based product managers (PMs) from smaller startups, who often see their achievements overshadowed by candidates with big tech names on their profiles.

Deel has launched the initiative under the auspices of the Top Startup PM Awards.

“This award is important for the industry because it addresses a real problem,” said Alan Price, Global Head of Talent Acquisition, one of the judges for The Top Startup PM Awards.

“I’ve seen firsthand how the halo effect impacts hiring, and I’ve even spoken about this issue in Business Insider and Fast Company,” the official added.

Price said companies often focused on candidates with experience at major tech firms like Google or Facebook, or those with degrees from Ivy League schools.

“This makes it harder for talented professionals from startups to stand out. Winning this award will help them gain recognition for their work and make their CVs stronger during the hiring process,” Price said.

Applications are open until January 26, across three categories.

These are Metric of the Year, Launch of the Year and Feature of the Year.

The judging panel includes industry leaders from companies such as Accenture, Deel, Fleetio, Talent.com and Uber.

– CAJ News