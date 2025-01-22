SA slammed for lack of consistency over BRICS currency

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africans are enraged following deputy president Paul Mashatile’s announcement the country was not ready to support the newly-proposed BRICS currency.

Many believe Mashatile was succumbing to pressure from the newly inaugurated United States (US) president Donald Trump, who threatened 100 percent tariffs on BRICS nations that undermined or dumped the US dollar when conducting trade.

“The South African economy is largely embedded on the dollar, very much so. (Therefore) we have to be very careful when we discuss this question (of dumping the US dollar in preference of the proposed BRICS currency),” Mashatile said.

Following this sentiment, citizens accuse the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) government of national unity (GNU) as “puppets” of the West.

Citizens insisted the country urgently required bold and decisive leaders like Burkina Faso’s Captain Ibrahim Traoré, Malian Général d’Armée Assimi Goïta and Nigerien General Abdourahamane Tiani, who dumped usage of France’s currency (Francs) as well defying Paris’ bullying, Western domination as well as doing away with their “wicked” threats.

One Ndi Ndi voiced, “Weak leadership (for South Africa)! I wish we had the kind of leaders that are leading Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. Our leaders are not decisive and their relationship with the DA has castrated them.”

Yandisa Gaju said, “I think SA’s hesitation to support the BRICS currency is a sign that they’re not fully committed to the bloc. As a member of BRICS, I believe SA should toe the line and align itself with the group’s goals, rather than doing its own thing.”

One only identified as Ndivhuwo, said: “How can you be in a position to join BRICS but have no position to support what the same BRICS is aiming to achieve? We have a leadership crisis.”

Karabo Kaysway stated: “Sick and tired of this indecisive leadership. When will these guys provide a clear path forward for this country?”

Lawrence Matete Motau rejoined: “SA needs progressive forces to unite and take charge of our country before it’s too late, we can’t afford to prolong the suffering of our people any longer.”

Thabiso Edward Sekete vocalized: “Our leaders are weak, no backbone. I don’t know why we call them leaders.”

However, Thuso Moloi had different views, suggesting: “We can still trade with the West in their currencies but with other countries we should use whatever currency we like. We won’t be violating any of their laws. With BRICS countries we can trade using crypto if the West tries to track our payments.”

BRICS is an acronym for the original bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

