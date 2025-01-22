Somalia launches humanitarian needs plan

from SAAD MUSE in Mogadishu, Somalia

Somalia Bureau

MOGADISHU, (CAJ News) – SOMALIA and the United Nations (UN) and humanitarian partners require US$1,42 billion lifesaving humanitarian and protection assistance in the country.

They seek to assist 4,6 million people, out of 5,9 million, who need urgent assistance.

“Across Somalia, as a result of recurrent shocks, food insecurity and malnutrition remain widespread,” said George Conway, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia.

“Humanitarian and development partners will be working towards a more integrated response that is informed by the priorities of affected communities and delivered through decentralized coordination structures.”

In 2024, the humanitarian situation slightly improved compared to previous years, which were marked by widespread conflict, droughts and flooding.

The improvements are linked to investments in early warning, preparedness and improved collaboration between the humanitarian community and the authorities and increased response capacity of the government.

The 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan focuses on lifesaving and life-sustaining assistance for people with the most severe levels of needs.

Conway said they were committed to provide lifesaving assistance to those most in need, particularly vulnerable groups such as women, children and the elderly.

“I call upon the international community to support our efforts with urgent funding and resources, ensuring that no one is left behind in this ongoing crisis,” he said.

– CAJ News