Sundowns, Pirates, Stellenbosch return to Betway action

by NJABULO BUTHELEZI

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – FOLLOWING impressive performances at continental level, all three South African Betway Premiership clubs Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch return to action Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Log leaders and league defending champions Sundowns, who made a huge impact in the ongoing CAF Champions League will this afternoon be hosted in Limpopo by giant killers – Magesi FC.

Apparently, Magesi FC stunned Sundowns 2-1 in the Carling Knockout final played in Free State sometime in November last year in which the Limpopo based side clinched the coveted trophy.

This is where the duel for Wednesday’s encounter lies as Sundowns seeks to restore their battered football image to prove they are no pushovers in the domestic league.

Orlando Pirates after beating CR Belouizdad of Algeria 2-1

On the other hand, Magesi FC would like to prove their victory against the Pretoria giants was no fluke. Magesi are ready to inflict yet another pain on the Masandawana as Sundowns are affectionately known in local football circles.

The Magesi / Sundowns encounter promises some thrills, duels and pride, but anything can happen in this clash.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Orlando Pirates, another South African representative at the CAF Champions League, will be hosted by struggling Royal AM in a battle likely to leave the KwaZulu Natal based club on the verge of demotion.

The Buccaneers, who are second on the league table with 27 points from 11 matches are poised to inflict more misery to the Royal AM, who are second-bottom from the log with only 8 points from the same number of games played.

Across Durban city, AmaZulu will be entertaining on form Stellenbosch FC, who also represented South Africa at the CAF Confederation Cup, where they booked themselves a ticket to the quarterfinal stage.

The AmaZulu – Stellenbosch clash is not predictable since both teams are playing well. The encounter promises to be action-packed.

Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate goal scoring

See full fixture below:

Wednesday, 22nd JANUARY 2025

– Magesi FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns (19:30)

Thursday, 23rd JANUARY 2025

– Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates (19:30)

– AmaZulu FC vs Stellenbosch FC (19:30)

– CAJ News